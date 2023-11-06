Jimmy Butler, RJ Barrett, Jamal Murray headline NBA injury report for Monday, November 6

We have a loaded 12-game slate in the NBA Monday, but only one game will air nationally on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 6
Warriors vs. Pistons
Stephen Curry (rest) - available
Klay Thompson (rest) - available
Draymond Green (ankle) - questionable
Update: Curry and Thompson will play, while Green is questionable as he deals with ankle soreness.
We’ll see if Golden State rests anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Jaden Ivey (illness) - questionable
Alec Burks (forearm) - doubtful
Neither player suited up in Sunday’s game, so we’ll see what happens on the second night of the back-to-back set.
Spurs vs. Pacers
Devin Vassell (groin) - OUT
Keldon Johnson (wrist) - questionable
Vassell didn’t play Sunday and is set to miss time with this injury, even though he’s officially being listed as day-to-day. San Antonio is unlikely to rest anyone this early in the season on the second night of a back-to-back, so Malaki Branham and Keldon Johnson will be solid DFS plays in this one.
Mavericks vs. Magic
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
Luka Doncic (quad) - questionable
Maxi Kleber (toe) - questionable
Update: Irving and Doncic being questionable is tough for DFS users, since both are such high-usage guys on Dallas. Hardaway Jr. and Williams still feel like good plays here.
Irving did play Sunday, but the Mavericks might sit him on the second night of a back-to-back set. If he doesn’t play, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams get a boost as rotation players for Dallas.
Wendell Carter Jr. (fractured hand) - OUT
Gary Harris (groin) - OUT
Markelle Fultz (knee) - OUT
Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - questionable
Update: Fultz is out, and Isaac is now questionable. Suggs, Anthony and Mo Wagner are all looking like good options in DFS lineups at this point.
If Fultz is unable to go, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony will be elevated in the rotation. Franz Wagner is probably the player to back so far for the Magic in general, though his brother Mo Wagner could also get more usage with Carter Jr. out.
Wizards vs. 76ers
Deni Avdija (ankle) - questionable
Corey Kispert (ankle) - questionable
Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable
There’s a lot of ankle problems going on in Washington. Johnny Davis and Landry Shamet gain value if both Avdija and Kispert are out, while Mike Muscala would be the likely starter if Gafford is ruled out.
Bucks vs. Nets
Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT
Cameron Johnson (calf) - OUT
The Nets are still down two starters. Cam Thomas is worth a look in fantasy/DFS lineups due to his hot start, while Royce O’Neale profiles as a value play.
Lakers vs. Heat
Rui Hachimura (concussion) - OUT
Gabe Vincent (knee) - OUT
Jaxson Hayes (ankle) - OUT
Update: Hayes is out, which means Wood will be a popular DFS target as a replacement.
Jarred Vanderbilt is still out, so Christian Wood gets a bump if Hayes can’t play. Vincent going down means more rotation minutes for D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, while Taurean Prince will benefit from Hachimura’s absence.
Jimmy Butler (knee) - probable
Caleb Martin (knee) - OUT
Butler should be in for Miami.
Clippers vs. Knicks
James Harden (reconditioning) - expected to play
Terance Mann (ankle) - OUT
Harden should be in, although he’s expected to be on a minutes limit. With Mann out, Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell will feature heavily in the backcourt.
RJ Barrett (knee) - questionable
The young forward seems set to return from a knee issue. If he doesn’t play, Josh Hart likely absorbs those minutes.
Jazz vs. Bulls
Alex Caruso (elbow) - probable
Patrick Williams (finger) - probable
Ayo Dosunmu (illness) - questionable
Jevon Carter has already leapfrogged Dosunmu in the backcourt hierarchy, but he’d get a bit of a boost if the young guard is ruled out.
Kings vs. Rockets
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT
Fox was expected to return in one of these games against the Rockets but that won’t happen. Davion Mitchell is in line to get the start again, while Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter will also gain some value in fantasy/DFS lineups with Fox still sidelined.
Tari Eason (leg) - OUT
Amen Thompson (ankle) - OUT
Cam Whitmore and Jock Landale seem set to gain more playing time with Thompson and Eason out.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves
Derrick White (personal) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (eye) - questionable
Update: White has been ruled out, opening up minutes for Payton Pritchard in the rotation. Porzingis is questionable now with an eye issue.
The veteran guard should be in for Boston.
Hawks vs. Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) - questionable
Update: Gilgeous-Alexander has been upgraded to questionable, which is typically a sign that he eventually will suit up for tonight’s contest against the Hawks.
The star guard remains out, which means Josh Giddey and Cason Wallace are the players to target in Oklahoma City’s backcourt.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets
CJ McCollum (collapsed lung) - OUT
We don’t know exactly how long the Pelicans guard will be out, but we know it’ll likely be a couple weeks. McCollum had a similar issue in 2021 and would miss more than a month. Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins are the names to watch for New Orleans. Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall remain out for the Pelicans.
Jamal Murray (hamstring) - OUT
The point guard suffered the injury in Saturday’s game and won’t be playing Monday. Look for Reggie Jackson to take over as the starter, with Christian Braun likely also sharing some ball-handling duties. Jalen Pickett could also see some minutes, and Peyton Watson might also get into the overall rotation with Murray out.