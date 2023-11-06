Jimmy Butler, RJ Barrett, Jamal Murray headline NBA injury report for Monday, November 6

We have a loaded 12-game slate in the NBA Monday, but only one game will air nationally on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 6

Warriors vs. Pistons

Stephen Curry (rest) - available

Klay Thompson (rest) - available

Draymond Green (ankle) - questionable

Update: Curry and Thompson will play, while Green is questionable as he deals with ankle soreness.

We’ll see if Golden State rests anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jaden Ivey (illness) - questionable

Alec Burks (forearm) - doubtful

Neither player suited up in Sunday’s game, so we’ll see what happens on the second night of the back-to-back set.

Spurs vs. Pacers

Devin Vassell (groin) - OUT

Keldon Johnson (wrist) - questionable

Vassell didn’t play Sunday and is set to miss time with this injury, even though he’s officially being listed as day-to-day. San Antonio is unlikely to rest anyone this early in the season on the second night of a back-to-back, so Malaki Branham and Keldon Johnson will be solid DFS plays in this one.

Mavericks vs. Magic

Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

Luka Doncic (quad) - questionable

Maxi Kleber (toe) - questionable

Update: Irving and Doncic being questionable is tough for DFS users, since both are such high-usage guys on Dallas. Hardaway Jr. and Williams still feel like good plays here.

Irving did play Sunday, but the Mavericks might sit him on the second night of a back-to-back set. If he doesn’t play, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams get a boost as rotation players for Dallas.

Wendell Carter Jr. (fractured hand) - OUT

Gary Harris (groin) - OUT

Markelle Fultz (knee) - OUT

Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - questionable

Update: Fultz is out, and Isaac is now questionable. Suggs, Anthony and Mo Wagner are all looking like good options in DFS lineups at this point.

If Fultz is unable to go, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony will be elevated in the rotation. Franz Wagner is probably the player to back so far for the Magic in general, though his brother Mo Wagner could also get more usage with Carter Jr. out.

Wizards vs. 76ers

Deni Avdija (ankle) - questionable

Corey Kispert (ankle) - questionable

Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable

There’s a lot of ankle problems going on in Washington. Johnny Davis and Landry Shamet gain value if both Avdija and Kispert are out, while Mike Muscala would be the likely starter if Gafford is ruled out.

Bucks vs. Nets

Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT

Cameron Johnson (calf) - OUT

The Nets are still down two starters. Cam Thomas is worth a look in fantasy/DFS lineups due to his hot start, while Royce O’Neale profiles as a value play.

Lakers vs. Heat

Rui Hachimura (concussion) - OUT

Gabe Vincent (knee) - OUT

Jaxson Hayes (ankle) - OUT

Update: Hayes is out, which means Wood will be a popular DFS target as a replacement.

Jarred Vanderbilt is still out, so Christian Wood gets a bump if Hayes can’t play. Vincent going down means more rotation minutes for D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, while Taurean Prince will benefit from Hachimura’s absence.

Jimmy Butler (knee) - probable

Caleb Martin (knee) - OUT

Butler should be in for Miami.

Clippers vs. Knicks

James Harden (reconditioning) - expected to play

Terance Mann (ankle) - OUT

Harden should be in, although he’s expected to be on a minutes limit. With Mann out, Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell will feature heavily in the backcourt.

RJ Barrett (knee) - questionable

The young forward seems set to return from a knee issue. If he doesn’t play, Josh Hart likely absorbs those minutes.

Jazz vs. Bulls

Alex Caruso (elbow) - probable

Patrick Williams (finger) - probable

Ayo Dosunmu (illness) - questionable

Jevon Carter has already leapfrogged Dosunmu in the backcourt hierarchy, but he’d get a bit of a boost if the young guard is ruled out.

Kings vs. Rockets

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT

Fox was expected to return in one of these games against the Rockets but that won’t happen. Davion Mitchell is in line to get the start again, while Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter will also gain some value in fantasy/DFS lineups with Fox still sidelined.

Tari Eason (leg) - OUT

Amen Thompson (ankle) - OUT

Cam Whitmore and Jock Landale seem set to gain more playing time with Thompson and Eason out.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Derrick White (personal) - OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (eye) - questionable

Update: White has been ruled out, opening up minutes for Payton Pritchard in the rotation. Porzingis is questionable now with an eye issue.

The veteran guard should be in for Boston.

Hawks vs. Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) - questionable

Update: Gilgeous-Alexander has been upgraded to questionable, which is typically a sign that he eventually will suit up for tonight’s contest against the Hawks.

The star guard remains out, which means Josh Giddey and Cason Wallace are the players to target in Oklahoma City’s backcourt.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets

CJ McCollum (collapsed lung) - OUT

We don’t know exactly how long the Pelicans guard will be out, but we know it’ll likely be a couple weeks. McCollum had a similar issue in 2021 and would miss more than a month. Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins are the names to watch for New Orleans. Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall remain out for the Pelicans.

Jamal Murray (hamstring) - OUT

The point guard suffered the injury in Saturday’s game and won’t be playing Monday. Look for Reggie Jackson to take over as the starter, with Christian Braun likely also sharing some ball-handling duties. Jalen Pickett could also see some minutes, and Peyton Watson might also get into the overall rotation with Murray out.