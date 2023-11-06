DraftKings Network’s The Three Count: LA Knight’s main event test, MJF’s challengers galore, Will Ospreay’s destination

Hello, and welcome to a brand new column here at DraftKings Network named The Three Count. Every Monday, some of our staff will discuss three of the biggest questions in wrestling from the following week — one from WWE, another from AEW, and a final one at random. Check out the first edition below.

Did LA Knight pass the main event test?

When discussing expectations in this title match, I don’t think anybody expected a five-star classic. It was about two things: 1. keeping the streak going for Roman Reigns going into 2024, and 2. not doing it in the way that kills LA Knight’s buzz. For that, I think they delivered. It had the usual Bloodline interference with some theatrics mixed it, but the whole match was fine. If you think LA got buried here, he kicked out of the spear, and it also took two spears (one through the barricade) to beat him. So, mission accomplished – the crowd was undoubtedly with LA with the “YEAH!” chants.

All roads for the Universal Championship lead to Cody/Roman II, but that doesn’t mean LA can’t win the U.S. title from Logan Paul. I’m not sure how people would feel about him beating GUNTHER for the IC title, but maybe that’s something to consider. If LA can keep this buzz through Wrestlemania, you can even run back a main title program. Lots of paths to consider. — Murjani Rawls, Culture Editor

LA Knight seems like the real deal despite coming off a loss at Crown Jewel. It feels like he is extremely over with the fans, and the only hesitation is that it doesn’t seem like his name is due to being the next name etched on the Universal title belt. Fans have been hurt by the Sami Zayn loss and lack of push and then the prolonged burn for Cody to complete his story. It feels like fans are done being patient and want Knight to win now, but I don’t know that it happens. There are some intriguing paths they can take if Knight were to win the men’s Royal Rumble in January. However, even though the loss at this most recent PLE was expected, it still feels like he has a lowered ceiling, and personally, I’m worried that it will cause him to fizzle if the WWE continues not to strike while the iron is hot. — Teddy Ricketson, Staff Writer

I thought Knight acquitted himself well in the Crown Jewel main event. The match wasn’t a classic or anything, but that wasn’t the point. The point was that he was proving that he could hang in a marquee match against one of the top dogs in the company, and he did a good job against THE top dog of the company. That opens up the possibility for more big programs for him, and like Murjani just mentioned, I think a U.S. title showdown against Logan Paul is in his future come Wrestlemania season. — Nick Simon, Staff Writer

What do we make of the extensive challenge list for MJF?

I am personally a fan of multiple wrestlers staking their claim to a championship within reason. The main feud is between MJF and Jay White, along with trying to fight off Bullet Club Gold every week heading into Full Gear. But man, there’s a lot to follow. Adam Cole got hurt, so the friendship/potential rival route had to be thrown out the window; so there’s The Kingdom and Roderick Strong. The title vs. all-time days record match with Kenny Omega felt like it was a passing-of-the-torch moment looking to crown MJF as the main guy of the company. I even get the upcoming title defense against Daniel Garcia because you’re trying to reinstall some momentum with him that he lost in the Jericho Society kerfuffle.

But then you have the identity of who the “devil” is, Wardlow lurking in the background for revenge, Samoa Joe wanting another rematch, and I’m sure there is something I’m forgetting. It gets to the point where you ask, “OK, well, who isn’t out to get MJF at this point?” He’s stepped it up by putting it on himself to be the guy in AEW, but it’s unclear who his ultimate main threat is. — Murjani Rawls

When AEW began, it was established that wins and losses would matter. We all heard about rankings being used to dictate who should be in line for a title shot. Now, it feels like the entire company is coming for MJF. Yes, they should all want to, and an injury to Adam Cole may have de-railed the long-term storytelling. But who is going to de-throne him? Fans have blasted the WWE for having Roman Reigns holding the main title too long, and MJF is coming up on a year of his reign; it feels like someone will need to unseat him soon, and the list of people with a menial claim is lengthy. — Teddy Ricketson

Weirdly, they waited an entire year to do this with MJF’s title reign, but better late than never, I guess. The world championship should always be the centerpiece of a wrestling show, and you should have an environment where multiple people are gunning after it. It hasn’t felt like that’s always been the case during his year-long run with the “Triple B,” as the friendship story with Adam Cole kind of made the title an afterthought, in my opinion. Now that the Cole storyline has been put on hold, they’ve been forced to refocus with a handful of new challengers emerging, and I think that’s a good thing. — Nick Simon

Are we any closer to knowing where Will Ospreay is going in 2024?

In recent weeks, Will Ospreay has made it known he’s open to all open – as a top free agent in his sport should. He says Impact (soon to be TNA again) could be where he potentially goes. There are obvious ties to AEW, and WWE should always be considered a possibility. His match with Shota Umino at Power Struggle felt like a little bit of a torch passing. It's a fantastic match if you have time to check it out.

All eyes now go to the title match at Wrestle Kingdom in January against Jon Moxley and David Finlay. It would behoove New Japan to make all the attempts in the world to resign Ospreay because they need a young top-tier guy to help usher in the new crop of talent. But it depends on what Ospreay wants at this stage of his career. With AEW, he could still do some New Japan crossover like Mox does and get to a bigger stage where I hope Tony continues this momentum Ospreay has – not just with “dream matches” but in actual storylines.

Then there is WWE, which is the biggest stage of them all. Ospreay has claimed that his style is wearing down his body, and the WWE schedule, while it’s gotten better, is still extensive. On the other hand, the matchups between someone like Seth Rollins would be terrific. He wouldn’t be fighting a multitude of those 30-minute matches like he’s doing now, so it spares the wear and tear. I’m no closer to guessing where he goes because it depends on what he wants to do in the next phase. - Murjani Rawls

The WWE is in a weird place. When these top free agents come up for new contracts, the gut instinct is to have them go to WWE because of the possible matchups and the size of the spotlight that they get to be in. However, the WWE is not without fault for having over-saturated rosters. If TNA wants to be a major player in the game finally, Ospreay puts them on the map and would likely still get to do work with NJPW and AEW in the hope of growing the brand. That’s my favorite landing spot for him. — Teddy Ricketson

I’d imagine Ospreay will keep his cards close to his chest between now and February when his New Japan contract runs out. If he does make the big leap to WWE, he’d do it during Wrestlemania season and have a huge stage to showcase himself in front of a new audience. However, I think he’s AEW bound. He’s made sporadic appearances in the company for the past year, so the relationship is already there. He’d work a lighter schedule than he would if he went to the WWE, and I think the company would hand him the world title the moment the ink dried on his contract. I think next year’s Revolution PPV in March will be the perfect launching point for Ospreay as a top guy in that company. — Nick Simon