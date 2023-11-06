Is Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs worth waiver a wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10?

In Week 9, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-28 thanks to a heroic effort by QB Joshua Dobbs, who was acquired by Minnesota just days before the game. The journeyman signal-caller posted 24.92 fantasy points thanks to some rushing production and a pair of passing touchdowns.

Below, we’ll examine whether or not you should consider adding Dobbs to your fantasy football squad ahead of Week 10.

Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs: Week 10 waiver wire

Minnesota’s regular QB, Kirk Cousins, is out for the season, so the Vikings started rookie Jaren Hall in Week 9 at the Falcons. Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter, so Dobbs was forced into action despite only being with the team for a couple of days.

It wasn’t always pretty for Dobbs, who lost a pair of bad fumbles in the game. However, he made enough plays to move the ball and keep Minnesota in the contest. His scrambling ability was a true asset, as Dobbs ran the ball seven times for 66 yards and a score. He then led the Vikings down the field to throw a go-ahead touchdown to Brandon Powell with only 22 seconds left. Add it all up, and Dobbs came through with 24.92 fantasy points.

Remember, Dobbs was the starting QB for the Arizona Cardinals prior to the trade with Minnesota last week. He showed some fantasy ability that was accentuated with the occasional rushing touchdowns.

Dobbs is on 16.6% of ESPN rosters, so he’s widely available. While the rushing upside is nice, it’s difficult to bank on it each and every week. Next up, the Vikings will host a New Orleans Saints team that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

You can avoid Dobbs in fantasy leagues with 12 or fewer teams. In fact, you should only entertain the idea of adding Dobbs if you are in a deep league that starts two quarterbacks. While he was impressive in Week 9, his next matchup is difficult and there will likely be some growing pains as he adjusts to a new team.