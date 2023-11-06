Bucs TE Cade Otton worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10

After remaining largely off the fantasy football radar for much of the season, Cade Otton of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surely turned heads with his double-digit fantasy performance in Week 9. The Bucs’ thrilling back-and-forth game was no doubt a result of Otton’s performance, which he’ll look to carry over into a Week 10 bout with the Tennessee Titans.

We look ahead and assess whether Otton should be a top name to target off the waiver wire in Week 10.

Buccaneers TE Cade Otton: Week 10 waiver wire

Otton is rostered in 7.4 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues and just 5.0 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues heading into Week 10. The Bucs tight end easily had his best performance of the season in Week 9, catching six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. After averaging 8.8 PPR fantasy points this season, his 23-point performance in Week 10 dwarfed the level of production we’ve seen all year.

Given how top-heavy the tight end position is in fantasy football, Otton is worth adding off the waiver wire for those in need of filling the roster spot in starting lineups. He may not put up this level of production each week, and it’s clear that his double-digit fantasy performances hinge on his ability to find the end zone. Yet, he has an opportunity ahead of him to command a WR3 presence behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Otton is also an excellent plug-in option with four teams on the bye in Week 10. Among the tight ends off the schedule are Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert. Those are two of the top names at the position in fantasy, so for fantasy managers in need of staying afloat, Otton is a decent replacement play for Week 10.