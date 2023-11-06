Is Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell worth a waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10?

The Baltimore Ravens won their fourth-straight game with a decisive 37-3 victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell impressed within that, taking nine carries for 138 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Below, we’ll run through whether or not Mitchell is worth adding to your fantasy football squad ahead of Week 10.

Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell: Week 10 waiver wire

Prior to his Week 9 breakout, Mitchell had not registered a single carry in two games with Baltimore. Although his 138 rushing yards against the Seahawks is worth discussing, the bulk of this production came in the second half of a game that was nearly out of reach. A significant chunk of his yardage stemmed from a 40-yard touchdown and a separate 60-yard run.

Moving forward, Mitchell could earn a few more carries as a result of his Week 9 display. Nonetheless, it’s important to recognize that Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are the mainstays of the backfield. Edwards made his presence felt with two touchdowns against the Seahawks, while Hill took on a substantial workload with 13 carries. Additionally, Lamar Jackson’s tendency to run the ball will absorb some of the backfield’s production as well .

Mitchell is rostered in only 1% of ESPN leagues, and he’ll probably generate some buzz on the waiver wire ahead of Week 10. However, we recommend passing on the Baltimore RB, especially with a tough matchup against the Cleveland Browns on deck. It’s hard to believe that Mitchell will see enough volume to become a weekly fantasy asset.