Texans WR Tank Dell worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10

With quarterback CJ Stroud playing like the early favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, his play has benefitted the weapons around him on offense. Among them has been fellow Houston Texans rookie wideout Tank Dell, who for the third time this season, put together an explosive fantasy performance that has him back on the radar.

Dell is no stranger to being a big play target for Stroud, but does that mean he’s worth adding off the waiver wire this week?

Texans WR Tank Dell: Week 10 waiver wire

Dell is rostered in 55.5 percent of ESPN leagues and 48 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues ahead of Week 10. After making some noise early in the year with 20-plus fantasy points in Weeks 2 and 3, Dell eventually fell off the fantasy radar with three straight quiet outings. Naturally, he’s back on the radar again after putting up 29.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 9.

The rookie wideout is a big-play target for quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is playing like the clear-cut choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year. That being said, it’s not feasible to expect this level of performance from Dell week in and week out. If anything, it’s his reliance on big plays that makes him a bit less valuable in PPR leagues, and more so worth a swing in standard leagues.

However, Dell is still an intriguing flex candidate and should be on fantasy rosters at the very least moving forward. He also has some excellent upside against the Bengals in Week 10, as a potential high-octane shoot-out would surely give Dell an excellent chance to capitalize with a few big plays here and there. Cincinnati is allowing 232.1 passing yards per game (21st) and a solid 20.9 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.