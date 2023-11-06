 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 9

Week 9 brought about some interesting performances from top contenders around the league. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 58 odds.

By Nick Simon
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 9 of the NFL season has just about wrapped up with the Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets the only game left on the slate. As we get the second half of the season underway, we take a look at which teams helped and hurt their Super Bowl chances with their performances this week.

Who had the best Week 9 performance?

The Baltimore Ravens buried the Seattle Seahawks in a 37-3 blowout on Sunday and it’s beyond time we start including them into the conversation of serious Super Bowl contenders.

Numerous skill position players stepped up for the offense and they were led by a 138-yard performance by rookie running back Keaton Mitchell. Bet you never heard that name before Sunday, huh? Meanwhile, the defense completely shut down a talented Seahawks offense and limited Kenneth Walker III to just 16 rushing yards total. Doing this to a playoff team was a huge statement for the Ravens. Sleep on them at your own risk.

Which four-win team is most likely to make the playoffs?

The Houston Texans improved to 4-4 with a thrilling 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and are quickly emerging as the surprise team in the NFL this year. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud marched the team down the field in the final minute for the go-ahead touchdown and legitimately been one of the best QB’s in the league halfway through his first season. With the likes of the Cardinals, Broncos, and Jets on the schedule over the next month, we could very well be talking about Houston as a playoff contender heading into the holidays.

Do the Jaguars and Lions (both 6-2 and in first place) have a realistic shot at winning the Super Bowl?

Yes. Both teams are sitting atop relatively weak divisions, meaning both teams would get a boost by hosting at least one playoff game should they hang on. Jacksonville has been rolling after a shaky start to the season and with the team getting valuable playoff experience last season, Trevor Lawrence and company should be primed to make a run come January.

Detroit has looked fantastic on both sides of the ball this season and has a chance to establish some cushion in the division with most of its NFC North games still ahead in the coming weeks. Outside of the Eagles, the NFC is wide open and it would not be a surprise if Dan Campbell’s guys were to pull a road upset in Philly this January.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 9, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl odds 2023-24

Team Feb 12 Week 1 Week 9 Week 10
Kansas City Chiefs +600 +600 +500 +475
Philadelphia Eagles +900 +650 +600 +550
San Francisco 49ers +750 +1000 +550 +600
Baltimore Ravens +2200 +1800 +1400 +950
Dallas Cowboys +1400 +1400 +850 +1000
Miami Dolphins +3000 +2500 +850 +1100
Detroit Lions +3000 +2200 +1000 +1100
Cincinnati Bengals +900 +1100 +1800 +1200
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 +3000 +1600 +1600
Buffalo Bills +700 +900 +1500 +2000
Seattle Seahawks +7000 +3000 +3500 +4000
Cleveland Browns +4000 +3500 +4500 +4000
Los Angeles Chargers +2200 +2500 +4000 +4500
New Orleans Saints +5000 +3000 +5500 +5500
New York Jets +2800 +1600 +6000 +6000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 +5000 +10000 +9000
Houston Texans +20000 +20000 +12000 +12000
Atlanta Falcons +7500 +6000 +7000 +15000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 +10000 +13000 +15000
Minnesota Vikings +4500 +3500 +15000 +15000
Green Bay Packers +3000 +6500 +15000 +15000
Los Angeles Rams +3500 +10000 +15000 +20000
Indianapolis Colts +15000 +15000 +20000 +20000
Denver Broncos +3000 +4500 +20000 +20000
Tennessee Titans +7500 +8000 +13000 +25000
Washington Commanders +7000 +6500 +20000 +25000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +8000 +25000 +25000
New England Patriots +6000 +6500 +30000 +25000
Chicago Bears +8000 +5000 +40000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +5500 +8000 +50000 +50000
New York Giants +4000 +6500 +40000 +100000
Arizona Cardinals +20000 +40000 +50000 +100000

