Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season has just about wrapped up with the Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets the only game left on the slate. As we get the second half of the season underway, we take a look at which teams helped and hurt their Super Bowl chances with their performances this week.

Who had the best Week 9 performance?

The Baltimore Ravens buried the Seattle Seahawks in a 37-3 blowout on Sunday and it’s beyond time we start including them into the conversation of serious Super Bowl contenders.

Numerous skill position players stepped up for the offense and they were led by a 138-yard performance by rookie running back Keaton Mitchell. Bet you never heard that name before Sunday, huh? Meanwhile, the defense completely shut down a talented Seahawks offense and limited Kenneth Walker III to just 16 rushing yards total. Doing this to a playoff team was a huge statement for the Ravens. Sleep on them at your own risk.

Which four-win team is most likely to make the playoffs?

The Houston Texans improved to 4-4 with a thrilling 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and are quickly emerging as the surprise team in the NFL this year. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud marched the team down the field in the final minute for the go-ahead touchdown and legitimately been one of the best QB’s in the league halfway through his first season. With the likes of the Cardinals, Broncos, and Jets on the schedule over the next month, we could very well be talking about Houston as a playoff contender heading into the holidays.

Do the Jaguars and Lions (both 6-2 and in first place) have a realistic shot at winning the Super Bowl?

Yes. Both teams are sitting atop relatively weak divisions, meaning both teams would get a boost by hosting at least one playoff game should they hang on. Jacksonville has been rolling after a shaky start to the season and with the team getting valuable playoff experience last season, Trevor Lawrence and company should be primed to make a run come January.

Detroit has looked fantastic on both sides of the ball this season and has a chance to establish some cushion in the division with most of its NFC North games still ahead in the coming weeks. Outside of the Eagles, the NFC is wide open and it would not be a surprise if Dan Campbell’s guys were to pull a road upset in Philly this January.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 9, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.