Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Nuggets on Monday, November 6

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) will travel west to take on the Denver Nuggets (6-1). Tipoff from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. This is an exciting matchup when both teams are at full health. Unfortunately, that won't be the case here.

The Pelicans are dealing with a long list of injuries. CJ McCollum is dealing with a collapsed right lung and will be out indefinitely. Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), and Trey Murphy III (knee) will also be out. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will be out for this matchup as he left their last game with right hamstring tightness. Jay Huff (ribs) and Vlatko Cancar (knee) are still out as well.

The Nuggets are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 221. On the moneyline, the Nuggets are -230 while the Pelicans are +190.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +6

Murray means too much to this team and I expect the Nuggets to have some issues without him. They still should win the game, but it will be closer than six points. McCollum is a tough loss, but having Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram healthy is crucial for New Orleans. We haven’t seen the two of them play together a ton in the past few seasons. New Orleans is 2-0 ATS in games as the underdog this season and should cover in this contest.

Over/Under: Under 221

This is my favorite bet for this game. Taking two of the top scorers out of this game is crucial. Both guys are ball dominant as well, so there will be some changes for both teams. I think this is a slower paced, tight game. The under has cashed in the Pelicans’ two road games this season. It’s also cashed in four of the five matchups for the Nuggets following a win. Look for a strong defensive matchup from both sides here.