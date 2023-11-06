Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Thunder on Monday, November 6

Update: SGA has been upgraded to questionable, which at this stage of the day tends to be a sign he’s going to return to action for this contest. The Thunder are now 1-point underdogs and the total has jumped to 241. I am sticking with the Thunder +1 and the over at 241.

The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) will travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on Monday. Tipoff from Paycom Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. It’s been a strong start to the season for the Hawks, while the Thunder have cooled down since their 3-1 start. This is a fun matchup between two of the young, talented teams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out as he’s dealing with a sprained left knee. Kenrich Williams is still out for the Thunder with a back injury. For Atlanta, Kobe Bufkin is out for a few more weeks with a thumb injury and Wesley Matthews is out a few weeks with a calf injury.

The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 238. On the moneyline, the Hawks are -142 while the Thunder are +120.

Hawks vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +1

Even with Gilgeous-Alexander out, I think the Thunder win this game outright. While the Hawks have played well, they are catching the Thunder at the wrong time. Oklahoma City seems due for a win coming off two losses. This is a game where I see Chet Holmgren taking over as a scorer. The Hawks are allowing 26.75 points per game to power forwards and the Thunder will have to lean on him with their top guy out. This being a home game for the Thunder also gives them the edge. Oklahoma City was 24-17 ATS last season at home, which was the fifth-best mark in the NBA.

Over/Under: Over 241

Everybody immediately thinks under with Gilgeous-Alexander out, but that should not be the case. The Hawks are allowing 115.2 points per game which ranks 20th in the NBA and the Thunder are allowing 116.7 points per game which ranks 24th in the NBA. Atlanta’s yet to have a total go over in a road game, but that has been partly because of blowouts. I expect this to be a game that goes down to the wire. Atlanta has scored 120+ points in all but one game this season. We’re counting on the Thunder to match that and they’ve done so in two of their last three games.