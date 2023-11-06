Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Timberwolves on Monday, November 6

The Boston Celtics (5-0) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 6, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center. The Celtics most recently defeated the Nets, and the Timberwolves beat the Jazz in their latest outing.

The Celtics expect Derrick White to return after he took time off for the birth of his child, and Oshae Brissett is questionable with a thumb injury. Neemias Queta remains out with a foot injury. On Minnesota’s side, Jaylen Clark remains out with an Achilles injury.

The Celtics enter as 4-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.5. Boston is -175 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +145.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +4

The Celtics are unbeaten so far this season, but are just 2-1-2 ATS and could have some trouble against this Minnesota team. The Timberwolves can step it up to the next level at home — they handed the Nuggets their only loss so far this season at the Target Center — and have looked excellent defensively as of late. In their last two games, they allowed just 92 points per game on 39% shooting. While Minnesota hasn’t been putting up crazy numbers, it has limited turnovers and focused on rebounds, and could end up pulling this one out or making it close against the undefeated Celtics.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

If the Timberwolves cover, it will likely be within the under. They aren’t scoring much right now — averaging just 109.2 points per game compared to the Boston’s 126.4 — but their defense has looked phenomenal to start the season. They rank first in the NBA in opponent points per game as they have held teams to 99.6 points per game this season. If Minnesota’s defense can continue to hold up against Boston, the under should hit here.