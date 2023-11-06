Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Knicks on Monday, November 6

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) take on the New York Knicks (2-4) on Monday, November 6, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to the Bucks and the Cavaliers, and the Clippers lost their latest game against the Lakers.

RJ Barrett is questionable (knee) for the Knicks heading into today’s game, and the Clippers will be without Terance Mann (ankle) and Brandon Boston Jr (quad). James Harden will make his first start with Los Angeles after the trade from Philadelphia.

The Clippers enter as 1.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5. LA is -112 on the moneyline while New York is -108.

Clippers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -1.5

The Clippers have every advantage in this game. They average nearly 20 more points per game than the Knicks, and have been strong defensively as well. The Knicks won’t be able to rely on their defensive specialists if they can’t provide scoring support on the other end of the court and with the addition of Harden in Los Angeles, the Clippers should easily cover here. They’ve done well on the road o far this season, and the Knicks are dealing with a struggling Julius Randle and a hurting Barrett in their starting five.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

If the Knicks have one strength so far this year, it’s been defense. They average less than 100 points per game at home, and have struggled at the free throw line, but they should be able to show up on the defensive end of the court. The Clippers won’t be giving up many scoring chances as they look to make a statement win in the Big Apple. With the Knicks’ low-scoring start to the season, I’m going with the under.