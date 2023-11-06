 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Heat on Monday, November 6

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Lakers and Heat.

By Henry Palattella
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on November 10, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp; Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James returns to South Beach with his Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) Monday night to take on the Miami Heat (2-4). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Lakers will be down some key players tonight, as Gabe Vincent (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee) and Rui Hachimura (concussion) will be out, while Jaxson Hayes is questionable with a knee injury.

As for the Heat, Caleb Martin is out with a knee injury, while Duncan Robinson (wrist), R.J. Hampton (illness) and Jimmy Butler (knee) are question, though Robinson and Butler are likely to play.

The Heat are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 222.5. Miami is -118 on the moneyline while LA is -102.

Lakers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1

Miami’s 2-4 record is a bit deceiving, as the Heat opened their season with a win before dropping four games in a row before picking up a win over the Wizards last time out. I like them to pick up the win and cover tonight against a Lakers squad that suffered a 19-point loss to the Magic their last time out. The Heat have scored at least 113 points in their last three games, and should get plenty of open looks against a Lakers team that’ll be missing some of its interior depth on defense.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

Both of these teams are in the back-half of the league when it comes to defensive rating, and are led by dynamic players on offense. I think this’ll be a matchup that ends in the 230s, so take the over here.

More From DraftKings Network