Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Heat on Monday, November 6

LeBron James returns to South Beach with his Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) Monday night to take on the Miami Heat (2-4). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Lakers will be down some key players tonight, as Gabe Vincent (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee) and Rui Hachimura (concussion) will be out, while Jaxson Hayes is questionable with a knee injury.

As for the Heat, Caleb Martin is out with a knee injury, while Duncan Robinson (wrist), R.J. Hampton (illness) and Jimmy Butler (knee) are question, though Robinson and Butler are likely to play.

The Heat are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 222.5. Miami is -118 on the moneyline while LA is -102.

Lakers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1

Miami’s 2-4 record is a bit deceiving, as the Heat opened their season with a win before dropping four games in a row before picking up a win over the Wizards last time out. I like them to pick up the win and cover tonight against a Lakers squad that suffered a 19-point loss to the Magic their last time out. The Heat have scored at least 113 points in their last three games, and should get plenty of open looks against a Lakers team that’ll be missing some of its interior depth on defense.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

Both of these teams are in the back-half of the league when it comes to defensive rating, and are led by dynamic players on offense. I think this’ll be a matchup that ends in the 230s, so take the over here.