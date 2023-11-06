Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Nets on Monday, November 6

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) travel to Brooklyn on Monday to take on the Nets (3-3) in a matchup of Eastern Conference playoff teams from a year ago. The Bucks are coming off a win over the Knicks on Friday, while the Nets suffered a 124-114 loss to the Celtics their last game.

Nic Claxton (high-ankle sprain) will miss tonight’s contest for the Nets, while Lonnie Walker (knee) is probable. Cameron Johnson is also out for Brooklyn as he deals with a calf strain.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 233.5. Milwaukee is -218 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +180.

Bucks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +5.5

Ben Simmons is back tonight after missing Brooklyn’s last game due to maintenance. I’m thinking he will end up making a big difference, as he’s one of the few players in the NBA with the size and speed to make life tough for Giannis Antetokuonmpo. That, coupled with the chance for bounce-back games from Mikal Bridges and Royce O’Neale, has me picking the Nets to cover.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Both of these teams have good defenses that have been underperforming at the start of the season, as Bucks rank 25th in team defense and the Nets rank 24th. The stars on both sides should get their numbers, but I’m expecting plenty of points from the role players too. Take the over in this contest, even on a relatively high total.