NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, November 6

Monday’s NBA slate features 12 games, which means there are plenty of value options to consider when building your DFS lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors, $5,000

Kuminga is one of my favorite DFS value plays, and I’ll keep suggesting him here so long as he stays under $5k. Kuminga had 15 points, three rebounds and two blocks on Sunday against the Cavaliers, which was worth 22.8 DKFP. While Kuminga’s only averaging about 20 minutes per game, he’s scored 15 points in his last two games, and is one of the top bench performers in the league.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $4,700

I’m riding the Beasley wave. In the five games he’s played this season, he’s scored 5, 18, 5, 20 and 0 points. He’s coming off that 0-point performance, so I’m following the trends. He’s also had 3+ rebounds in four of the five games he’s played in this season, so he provides more value than just scoring.

Norman Powell, Clippers, $4,600

Powell is the epitome of a volume scorer, and he’s scored at least 12 points in his last four games. He scored 20 points on Oct. 27, and has grabbed multiple rebounds in every game this season. He’s had double-digit shot attempts in three games this season, so its clear he’ll get the looks needed to make this a solid value play.