Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

It’s been an exciting start to the NBA season. On Monday night, we have a 12-game slate, which means we have a ton of options to choose from for player prop bets for the night. Below, we’ll take a look at our favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kristaps Porzingis under 7.5 rebounds vs. Timberwolves (-120)

Porzingis’ rebounds are always sketchy because he sits around the three-point line for the most part on offense. He’s also not aggressive on the defensive board because he doesn't always need to be. The Timberwolves have Rudy Gobert down low and that will make things tougher for Porzingis to grab boards. I know he’s considered a power forward, but the Celtics don’t have a center nor anybody bigger than him in their starting lineup. I expect Porzingis to be calm on the glass Monday.

Jordan Clarkson over 5.5 Assists vs. Bulls (+105)

Clarkson has become the starting point guard for the Jazz this season and he’s played well. He’s gone over this total in four of seven games so far this season. In all three games that he’s gone under, it has been a 20+ point outcome, so he hasn't played the full amount of minutes. The Jazz are not expected to get blown out by the Bulls. Chicago is allowing 9.89 assists per game to opposing point guards which is the third-most in the NBA. I expect Clarkson to facilitate in a big way here and finish with 6+ assists.

Chet Holmgren over 17.5 points vs. Hawks (-120)

I am expecting a great game from Holmgren, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander questionable to play. The Thunder have lost two straight games and are facing a hot team in the Hawks. They need a win and they’ll need Holmgren to be strong scoring if they want to win this matchup. Atlanta is allowing 26.75 points per game to power forwards which is the second most in the NBA. Homgren has gone over this total in three of his last four games.