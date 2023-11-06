Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leads our NFL MVP power rankings after Week 9

The MVP race is heating up and Week 9 pushed down our former top-ranked player and made it a three-way tie at the top, with two former MVPs and one player searching for his first MVP award this year.

Let’s take a look at how our top players performed in Week 9. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens (+350)

Jackson had a solid, but not flashy, game on Sunday during a 37-3 thrashing of the Seattle Seahawks. He posted an efficient 21-of-26 passing and another 60 yards on the ground with no turnovers.

In 2023 as a whole, he has 1954 passing yards, 440 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles (+350)

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star is the one player on this list of three who is still searching for his first MVP award at the NFL level. In a tight Week 9 win over Dallas, the Philly quarterback tossed for 207 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 36 more yards and another score.

So far in 2023, Hurts has 2347 passing yards, 316 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs (+350)

Mahomes had a bit of an underwhelming game in Germany in a win over the Dolphins. Still, he got the job done to head into the bye week with a tally in the win column. Against Miami, he tossed for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He was strip-sacked at one point in the game as well.

So far in 2023, Mahomes has 2442 passing yards, 258 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

Week 9 MVP power rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (+350)

2. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philidelphia Eagles (+350)

3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (+350)

4. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (+650)

5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (+700)

Week 10 matchups

The Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. That will be a huge test for Jackson against what many believe is the best defense in the league. Burrow and the Bengals play the Texans, which may be an absolute shootout between an MVP candidate and the likely Rookie of the Year winner in CJ Stroud.

Outside of Jackson and Burrow, the other three top MVP candidates are all off in Week 10.