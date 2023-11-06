Texans QB CJ Stroud surges ahead in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds after Week 9

The bulk of Week 9 action is in the book and all of the major offensive Rookie of the Year candidates have wrapped up their week, with only the Monday night game left to play.

Through nine weeks of action, there’s a clear front runner, and he may have had his biggest moment on Sunday to potentially even wrap this thing up just halfway through the season.

Let’s take a look at the favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and break down how they performed in Week 9.

CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans (-500)

Well, the former Ohio State quarterback may have wrapped this award up already. It’s plainly obvious he’s the front-runner to anybody watching the games and his -500 odds back that up.

In a Week 9 win against Tampa Bay, he tossed for 470 yards and five touchdowns. He also showed poise in clutch moments, engineering a 75-yard go-ahead touchdown drive with under a minute remaining in the game.

He’s helped lead Houston to a 4-4 record through eight games. That ties or eclipses their win total from each of the last three seasons.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams (+650)

The rookie out of BYU had an incredibly hot start to his NFL career, posting 100+ yard receiving performances in three of his first four games. But he’s slowed down ever since, posting just one game above the century mark in the last five contests.

In Week 9’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, Nacua had three catches for 32 yards on seven targets. He has just two touchdowns this season and hasn’t found paydirt since Week 5.

Week 9 OROY power rankings

1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans. (-500)

2. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams. (+650)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions (+1300)

4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons (+1600)

5. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings (+1600)