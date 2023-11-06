NFL weather forecast for Week 9 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel across the country to face off with the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Chargers vs. Jets on Week 9 MNF

Forecast

There is not expected to be any precipitation in East Rutherford during the time of this matchup. The wind gusts will steadily sit around 7-8 MPH, so there isn’t anything significant there either. The temperature will be 50-52 degrees, so it should be a nice night for football from a weather standpoint.

Fantasy/betting implications

Both teams' offenses should be in a good position with the weather. The light wind gusts also serve for a strong passing game for both teams. It’s not too cold either, so expect wide receivers to have no issues catching passes in this matchup.