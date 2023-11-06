Here’s how the public is betting Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with a primetime tilt from just outside the Big Apple as the New York Jets (4-3) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Jets are resurgent and right back in the thick of things in the AFC East after winning three straight while the division leaders have faltered. LA got back in the win column last week with a Sunday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears.

Here’s how the public is viewing Monday night’s contest.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Chargers vs. Jets

Spread: Chargers -3.5

New York has an elite defense, there’s no question about that. But the Chargers have a pretty good offense. New York’s O has been suspect all year since Aaron Rodgers went down on the first series of the season and LA’s defense leaves a lot to be desired.

Still, the public is backing the Jets, for the most part, to cover. New York is getting 62% of the handle and 51% of the total bets to cover the 3.5 points on Monday night.

Over/Under: 39.5

This one is a pretty even split. With the best units on each team, New York’s D and LA’s offense, going head to head and the more inferior units, LA’s D and New York’s offense, also facing off, this could be an interesting game.

The public is undecided on how many points will go on the board. The over and the under are each getting 50% of the handle, as of Monday morning. As for the total bets, the over is slightly ahead, getting 51% of the total bets while the under sits at 49%.

Moneyline: Chargers -185, Jets +154

This one is the most lopsided of the three types of wagers. The public is pretty confident that Justin Herbert and Co. are going to pull out a win on the road on Monday night.

The Bolts are taking in 59% of the handle and a whopping 68% of the total bets. New York is getting 41% of the handle and 32% of all total bets.