NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9

The Los Angeles Chargers will head east to face the New York Jets for Week 9’s edition of Monday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ESPN and ABC. Los Angeles heads into this game coming off a win over the Chicago Bears, while New York took down the New York Giants in overtime.

Here is how we are approaching this primetime matchup at DraftKings DFS when setting a daily fantasy lineup.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Chargers vs. Jets

Captain’s Picks

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers ($18,000)

Ekeler has a great matchup on Monday night as the Jets’ defense allows the second-most rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. With his typical workload and the matchup, Ekeler should see plenty of work in this game. Whether it’s from his rushing ability or work in the passing game, he should be a great choice as your captain.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets ($14,400)

Wilson has been relegated to normalcy with no Aaron Rodgers under center. He has 469 yards and two touchdowns on 39 receptions through seven games this year. Wilson had seven receptions on 13 targets for 100 yards last week. The Los Angeles defense allows the most passing yards per game, giving Wilson a good matchup, despite the backup quarterback under center.

FLEX Options

Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets ($3,000)

Despite the Jets’ lack of a consistent passing game, Conklin hasn’t seen steady work in the team’s offense. You would think if Wilson is under pressure a lot, he would check down to shorter route options, typically from a tight end or a running back that went out for a pass. Still, Conklin at least has a good matchup this week. Los Angeles has allowed the third-most DFS points to opposing tight ends.

Chargers D/ST ($5,000)

The Jets are scoring an average of 18 points per game, which is the seventh-least in the NFL. Los Angeles’ defense is susceptible to getting beat through the air, but it isn’t like Zach Wilson has been destroying defenses. The Chargers are better at stopping the run, so this could be the perfect matchup for them to get back on track.

Players to Avoid

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers ($3,600)

Johnston will get his shot at being the No. 2 wide receiver as Joshua Palmer has been added to injured reserve. Unfortunately for him, he starts with a horrible matchup against the New York secondary that is allowing the fewest DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers and fifth-fewest passing yards per game.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets ($10,400)

Hall has been the focal point of the backfield, relegating Dalvin Cook to irrelevancy. He has 443 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries. Hall has added 189 additional yards and one more score on 19 receptions. Still, Los Angeles allows the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game. At Hall’s price tag, you should be able to find a better matchup to utilize.