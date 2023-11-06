College basketball odds: Who is picked to win SEC in 2023-24?

The 2023-24 men’s college basketball season will mark the final campaign for the SEC before the additions of Oklahoma and Texas next year. #SECBasketballFever should be interesting as a mix of familiar faces and interesting newcomers will be put on full display throughout the league this winter.

Tennessee enters as the preseason favorite to win the conference and will have veterans like Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, and Zakai Zeigler once again hitting the floor in Knoxville. A newcomer that could make an immediate impact for the Vols is junior transfer Jordan Gainey, who averaged 15.2 points per game at USC Upstate last season.

Right behind UT is rival Kentucky, who will have a new-look roster following the departures of players like Oscar Tshiebwe and Shavir Wheeler. The Wildcats pulled in three top 10 high school prospects from the 2023 recruiting class and all eyes will be on how Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, and DJ Wagner perform as freshman in Lexington. Texas A&M is also near the top group of contenders and will be led by Preseason SEC Player of the Year Wade Taylor IV.

Reigning league champion Alabama is expected to take a slight step back after losing the likes of Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney to the NBA. The same goes for Arkansas, who lost four players to the league.

Here are the odds to win the 2023-24 SEC regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Tennessee +300

Kentucky +400

Texas A&M +500

Arkansas +750

Alabama +850

Florida +1000

Auburn +1200

Mississippi State +1500

Ole Miss +2500

Missouri +3000

LSU +4000

Vanderbilt +10000

Georgia +10000

South Carolina +25000