College basketball odds: Who is picked to win Pac-12 in 2023-24?

The 2023-24 men’s college basketball season will mark the final campaign for the Pac-12 before 10 of the 12 schools depart for new conferences next year. Five First Team All-Conference players from last season have returned to their respective programs, meaning the league will be chalk full of experienced players battling each other throughout the winter.

Arizona enters as the preseason favorite to win the league and will be led by returning senior center Oumar Ballo. The seven-footer took a huge jump last season, winning Pac-12 Most Improved Player by averaging 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Right behind the Wildcats is USC, who is returning First Team All-Pac-12 guard Boogie Ellies. Sharing the backcourt with him will be impact freshman Isaiah Collier, who was the No. 1 ranked recruit coming out of high school. Fellow freshman Bronny James is working his way back towards rejoining the team after suffering cardiac arrest this past summer.

UCLA will be retooling a bit this season after losing a handful of key pieces like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark, and Tyger Campbell. This year’s team will lean on big man Adem Bona, who took home Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors last season. Other contenders include Oregon with N’Faly Dante back for his senior season and Colorado with senior Tristan de Silva back on the court.

Here are the odds to win the 2023-24 Pac-12 regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Arizona +200

USC +300

UCLA +400

Colorado +700

Oregon +900

Stanford +2000

Arizona State +3500

Utah +3500

Washington +4000

California +5000

Washington State +7000

Oregon State +25000