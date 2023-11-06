College basketball odds: Who is picked to win Mountain West Conference in 2023-24?

The Mountain West Conference may not boast perennial college basketball powerhouses, but it consistently produces strong teams capable of making NCAA Tournament runs. A prime example is the San Diego State Aztecs, who marched their way to the National Championship Game last season, only to fall short against the UConn Huskies.

Further emphasizing their dominance, the Aztecs not only clinched the Mountain West Conference regular season title but also secured victory in the league’s end-of-season tournament.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that DraftKings Sportsbook has the Aztecs as significant favorites to maintain their dominance and capture the 2023-24 Mountain West Conference regular season title.

It’s worth noting that San Diego State has secured at least a share of the MWC regular season championship in 10 of the past 14 years.

Following the Aztecs on the odds board is New Mexico, which placed sixth in the conference standings last year with an 8-10 record against MWC opponents. The Lobos are led by Jamal Mashburn Jr, who averaged 19.1 points per game last season while earning first team All-MWC honors.

Close behind them is Boise State, positioned third in the regular season title odds at +500. The Broncos had a commendable performance last season, tying for second in the MWC standings with a 13-5 record. Tyson Degenhart, another first-team All MWC pick from last season, will lead the Broncos once again.

Here are the full odds to win the 2023-24 Mountain West Conference regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

San Diego State +140

New Mexico +400

Boise State +500

Colorado State +1000

UNLV +1000

Utah State +1500

Nevada +1800

Fresno State +3000

San Jose State +4000

Wyoming +6500

Air Force +9000