College basketball odds: Who is picked to win Big Ten in 2023-24?

Last season, the Purdue Boilermakers showcased their dominance with a 15-5 conference record. They carried this momentum into the Big Ten tournament and clinched the title by narrowly defeating Penn State 57-55 in the Championship Game.
However, in a stunning turn of events, the Boilermakers became only the second No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to be upset by a No. 16 seed, falling 63-58 to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.
Last season, the Michigan State Spartans advanced the furthest among all Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament. However, their journey ended in the Sweet 16, where they were defeated by Kansas State.
According to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Purdue leads the pack as the favorite to clinch the Big Ten regular season title for the 2023-24 season. Michigan State closely trails them in the odds. Maryland, Illinois, and Indiana complete the top five in that order. However, the odds suggest that Purdue and Michigan State are the clear frontrunners as the season approaches.
Here are the full odds to win the 2023-24 Big Ten regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Purdue +200
Michigan State +300
Maryland +700
Illinois +800
Indiana +1200
Ohio State +1500
Wisconsin +1500
Northwestern +2500
Michigan +3000
Iowa +4000
Nebraska +4000
Rutgers +5000
Penn State +8000
Minnesota +15000