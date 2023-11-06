College basketball odds: Who is picked to win Big East in 2023-24?

The Marquette Golden Eagles had a fantastic run last season, winning the Big East regular season title with a 17-3 conference record. They backed that up by claiming the Big East Tournament crown as well, defeating the Xavier Musketeers 65-51 in the Championship Game.

Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek returns for Marquette, as does Big East Sixth Man of the Year forward David Joplin. According to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, head coach Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles are favored to win the Big East regular season title again in 2023-24.

While the regular season belonged to Marquette, the NCAA tournament was dominated by a different Big East school, as the UConn Huskies took care of business en route to a National Championship after beating San Diego State 76-59 in the title game. The Huskies have the second-best odds to win the Big East regular season championship heading into the 2023-24 season.

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins and forward Adama Sanogo were first-team all-conference players last year, but both of them have made their way to the NBA, so the Huskies will need to adjust without their two top players from last year’s championship team.

The Creighton Bluejays, who made the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament have the third-best odds to win the Big East regular season title. Villanova is next in line, while Xavier — who finished second in the conference standings last year — has the seventh-best odds at +3000.

Here are the full odds to win the 2023-24 Big East regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Marquette +220

UConn +280

Creighton +300

Villanova +600

Saint John’s +1500

Providence +2000

Xavier +3000

Seton Hall +4000

Georgetown +8000

Butler +15000

DePaul +20000