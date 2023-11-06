College basketball odds: Who is picked to win Big 12 in 2023-24?

The 2023-24 college basketball season is right around the corner, and we are looking to break down which teams are expected to contend in the Big 12 conference. Last year, the Kansas Jayhawks won the regular season title with a 13-5 record, and the Texas Longhorns won the Big 12 Tournament with a 76-56 win over Kansas in the Championship Game.

In 2023-24, Kansas is picked to repeat as Big 12 regular season champs according to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Houston Cougars, who are new to the conference, have the second-best odds to win the Big 12 regular season championship. The Cougars went 33-4 in the regular season last year with a 17-1 record in the American Athletic Conference.

Following those two frontrunners, Texas and Baylor are next in line for the for the best odds to win the college basketball Big 12 regular season title this year.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023-24 Big 12 regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Kansas +200

Houston +350

Texas +500

Baylor +700

TCU +1000

Kansas State +1800

Texas Tech +2000

Iowa State +3000

West Virginia +4000

BYU +4000

Cincinnati +4500

Oklahoma State +5000

Oklahoma +20000

UCF +20000