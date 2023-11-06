College basketball odds: Who is picked to win A-10 in 2023-24?

The Dayton Flyers are Atlantic 10 preseason favorites for the second straight year, as the Flyers opened as favorites to win the conference at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Flyers, who were selected as the favorite to win the conference in the preseason poll, return All-Conference selections DaRon Holmes II and Malachi Smith. They went 22-12 last year and 12-6 in the conference.

The defending champion VCU Rams have the second-best odds and are led by Utha State transfers Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow. They followed head coach Ryan Odom from Utah State, as he became the Rams new head coach in the spring after Mike Rhoades announced he was taking the head coach job at Penn State. The Rams went 15-8 in the conference last season.

Saint Bonaventure, who is coming off a disappointing 8-10 conference showing last season, has the third-best odds and will be led by preseason all-conference selections Daryl Banks III and Chad Venning, while Duquesne is fourth in the conference and is led by preseason all-conference selections Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III.

Here are the odds to win the 2023-24 Atlantic 10 regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Dayton +290

VCU +400

Saint Bonaventure +650

Duquesne +700

Loyola Chicago +900

Saint Louis +1000

Saint Josephs +1400

Davidson +1800

Richmond +2000

Fordham +2500

Massachusetts +4000

George Mason +5000

George Washington +5000

Rhode Island +6000

La Salle +8000