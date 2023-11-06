College basketball odds: Who is picked to win ACC in 2023-24?

The 2022-23 ACC men’s basketball season was heading to disappointment until the Miami Hurricanes made a surprise run to the Final Four. The Hurricanes will be looking for a repeat and Nijel Pack will be a big part of a seasoned group under Jim Larranaga.
As always the conference starts with the Duke Blue Devils and they have another tremendous recruiting class led by Top 25-ranked prospects Sean Stewart, T.J. Power and Caleb Foster. Add that influx of talent to a team that returns five of its top six scorers from a year before including Kyle Filipowski (15.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG).
North Carolina Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason conference player of the year and will spearhead a group looking to rebound from last season’s disappointing effort. Key an eye on Harrison Ingram, a transfer from Stanford who averaged 10.5 PPG as a freshman and sophomore for the Cardinal.
Virginia lost a lot from last season, but got some good reinforcements in the transfer portal and lead a second-tier group of teams that include N.C. State and Clemson.
Here are the odds to win the 2023-24 ACC regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Duke +130
North Carolina +450
Miami +550
Virginia +700
Clemson +1200
Virginia Tech +2500
Syracuse +3000
Pittsburgh +3500
Wake Forest +3500
North Carolina State +4000
Florida State +6000
Boston College +8000
Louisville +10000
Georgia Tech +10000
Notre Dame +15000