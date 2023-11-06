College basketball odds: Who is picked to win American Conference in 2023-24?

The Florida Atlantic Owls shift conferences from Conference USA to the American after going 35-4 last year and making a run to the Final Four in their first NCAA Tournament appearance. The Owls are picked to win the AAC in their first year receiving 11 first-place votes. Florida Atlantic also has the preseason conference players of the year with guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, both juniors.

Florida Atlantic started their magical tournament run with a win over Memphis in the first round, now the Owls and Tigers will battle as conference foes.

It’s expected to be a two-team conference race with the Tigers receiving the other three first-place votes and bringing in one of the better recruiting classes in the nation. Memphis freshman forward J.J. Taylor, one of the top 50 prospects in the country, and freshman guard Carl Cherenfant lead the Tigers class and are both preseason AAC Rookies of the Year. They are joined by senior guard Jahvon Quinerly, who averaged almost nine points a game last season.

Here are the odds to win the 2023-24 American Conference regular season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Florida Atlantic +110

Memphis +170

Tulane +1800

Wichita State +2000

UAB +2000

North Texas +2500

South Florida +3000

Charlotte +3500

SMU +4000

East Carolina +5000

Temple +5000

Rice +8000

UTSA +25000

Tulsa +25000