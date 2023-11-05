Report: USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch

USC has fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. The news comes just one day after the Trojans lost a 52-42 shootout against Washington at home on Saturday. Assistants Brian Odom and Shaun Nua will take over as co-DC’s for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Grinch has arguably been the most scrutinized coordinator in the country for the past two seasons as his poor defensive units have cost the Trojans several games. He followed head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC in 2022 and poor defensive efforts against Utah cost last season helped cost them both the Pac-12 Championship and a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

The struggles continued into this season as opponents have averaged 34.5 points and 436 yards per game against the Trojans. Both Grinch and Riley came under scrutiny after suffering back-to-back losses against Notre Dame and Utah last month, following it up with another defensive meltdown against Cal where they needed to bat down a two-point conversion attempt to avoid an embarrassing upset. The loss to Washington on Saturday proved to be the final straw and sitting at 7-3, they have effectively wasted the final season of Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

Who Riley hires as his replacement will be one of the bigger storylines heading into the offseason.