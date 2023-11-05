What Eagles win over Cowboys means for NFC standings, playoff picture

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles duked it out in a slugfest on Sunday evening. This NFC East matchup came down to the wire, and the Eagles emerged victorious. The win moved Philadelphia to 8-1, while Dallas dropped to 5-3. The Eagles sit atop the NFC playoff standings heading into Week 10, while Dallas would be the No. 6 seed in the conference if playoffs started today.

These teams will match up again in Week 14, and it could easily be for the division title. The Washington Commanders picked up a win in Week 9 but are 4-5, and there is concern surrounding their defensive line after they traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline. Injuries have derailed the New York Giants’ season, and quarterback Daniel Jones is feared to have torn his ACL, sidelining him for the remainder of the season if it’s true.

After this road loss, Dallas will return home next week to take on the New York Giants. They then have the Carolina Panthers, Commanders and Seattle Seahawks ahead of Week 14 against Philly. The Eagles head into their bye week but have the toughest part of their schedule upcoming. Starting in Week 11, they face the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers in subsequent weeks. Two potential Super Bowl matchups and an NFC Championship matchup ahead of Week 14 against Dallas.