What Ravens win over Seahawks means for NFL playoff picture in AFC

The Baltimore Ravens came through with a 37-3 home win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 of the NFL season. That puts the Ravens at 7-2 on the year, which leads the AFC North division. In fact, Baltimore is now tied with Kansas City for the best record in AFC at 7-2. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who are on a bye this week, stand at 6-2 as the other two-loss team remaining in the AFC.

The Ravens have now won four-straight games, and QB Lamar Jackson is in contention for the NFL MVP award. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jackson has the fourth-best odds on that front, standing behind Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and leader Patrick Mahomes.

Heading into Week 9, Baltimore was tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1110. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the way at +400, followed by the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles at +600 each. The Dallas Cowboys are the other team ahead of the Ravens at +850 odds.

Baltimore has a pair of crucial division games on the horizon, as the Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns next Sunday and then take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football the following week. Those two games will go far in the race for AFC North supremacy, but the Ravens stand in as the team to beat after their latest Week 9 victory.