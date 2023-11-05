 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans emergency kicker RB Dare Ogunbowale nails 29-yard go-ahead field goal [VIDEO]

We discuss the injury to Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn and who the team’s emergency kicker is.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Ka’imi Fairbairn #15 of the Houston Texans kicks a field goal in the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Update: While it looked like the Texans were likely to go for a fake field goal attempt, they didn’t. Houston allowed Dare Ogunbowale to attempt a 29-yard field goal to take the late lead over the Buccaneers and he drilled it.

The Houston Texans are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn suffered a quad injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Houston doesn’t roster two kickers, and the team’s emergency kicker is fourth-string running back Dare Ogunbowale. While the Texans may not be kicking much the rest of the game, Ogunbowale was called upon to get the second half started.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network