Colts WR Josh Downs suffers knee injury, won’t return in Week 9 vs. Panthers

Josh Downs suffered a knee injury in Week 9. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNetworkStaff
Josh Downs #1 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Update: Downs has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Indianapolis lead the Panthers 20-3 in the third quarter.

Colts rookie wide receiver Josh Downs has been forced from the game with a knee injury midway through the second quarter against the Panthers. He is officially questionable to return. He was limited with a knee injury this week in practice and was questionable to play, but was active and starting. He had one catch for 10 yards before leaving. If he can’t return, Alec Pierce should see the biggest uptick in work.

