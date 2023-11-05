Eagles QB Jalen Hurts takes hit to knee in Week 9 vs. Cowboys

Update: Hurts appears to be fine as he fired off a touchdown strike to DeVonta Smith to open up the second half.

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts took a shot to his left knee towards the end of the first half in today’s Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He hobbled to the sidelines for a breather, but returned to the game for the next play. It was a handoff on third down and the Eagles ended up pointing right before halftime.

Not Good: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts just limped off of the field after this play. pic.twitter.com/ztylddLK0e — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 5, 2023

This will be something to monitor as the Eagles come out of the locker room for the second half. Philly currently trails Dallas 17-14 in a game that has major implications in the NFC East race. Hurts punched in a rushing touchdown on the ground in the first half and went 10-13 for 120 yards through the air. Given that his knee is banged up, that could potentially affect his ability as a runner, particularly on their patented “Brotherly Shove” play in short-yardage situations.

The Eagles will receive to start the second half.