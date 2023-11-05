 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts takes hit to knee in Week 9 vs. Cowboys

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in Week 9. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Update: Hurts appears to be fine as he fired off a touchdown strike to DeVonta Smith to open up the second half.

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts took a shot to his left knee towards the end of the first half in today’s Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He hobbled to the sidelines for a breather, but returned to the game for the next play. It was a handoff on third down and the Eagles ended up pointing right before halftime.

This will be something to monitor as the Eagles come out of the locker room for the second half. Philly currently trails Dallas 17-14 in a game that has major implications in the NFC East race. Hurts punched in a rushing touchdown on the ground in the first half and went 10-13 for 120 yards through the air. Given that his knee is banged up, that could potentially affect his ability as a runner, particularly on their patented “Brotherly Shove” play in short-yardage situations.

The Eagles will receive to start the second half.

