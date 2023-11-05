 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Dallas Goedert suffered forearm fracture, surgery set for Monday

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm fracture in Week 9. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Monday update: Goedert suffered a fractured forearmand will have surgery, per Ian Rapoport. He looks like he’ll miss around four weeks, but will be able to return “sooner than later”.

Update: Goedert has been ruled OUT for the remainder of Sunday evening’s game against Dallas.

Update: Goedert has been diagnosed with a forearm injury and is questionable to return.

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in a big NFC East divisional matchup in Week 9. Tight end Dallas Goedert has gone back to the locker room after a hard tackle following a solid reception. It looked like trainers were looking at his forearm, but he will get further evaluation done in the locker room.

Before getting hurt, Goedert had brought in three of his four targets for 50 yards. While he hadn’t found the endzone on Sunday, his reception helped set up a scoring drive that was capped by an AJ Brown receiving touchdown. The Eagles are currently up 28-17 while they await the prognosis on Goedert’s arm and whether he can return to this game. Jack Stoll is the backup tight end and should see an uptick in work while Goedert is sidelined.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network