Report: Dallas Goedert suffered forearm fracture, surgery set for Monday

Monday update: Goedert suffered a fractured forearmand will have surgery, per Ian Rapoport. He looks like he’ll miss around four weeks, but will be able to return “sooner than later”.

Update: Goedert has been ruled OUT for the remainder of Sunday evening’s game against Dallas.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) is out for the rest of the game. Not a good sequence with him going for X-rays immediately and not returning. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2023

Update: Goedert has been diagnosed with a forearm injury and is questionable to return.

#Eagles say Goedert (forearm) questionable to return. He’s out of the X-ray room and walked to the locker room favoring his right arm, I’m told. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in a big NFC East divisional matchup in Week 9. Tight end Dallas Goedert has gone back to the locker room after a hard tackle following a solid reception. It looked like trainers were looking at his forearm, but he will get further evaluation done in the locker room.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert walks to the locker room for further evaluation. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2023

Before getting hurt, Goedert had brought in three of his four targets for 50 yards. While he hadn’t found the endzone on Sunday, his reception helped set up a scoring drive that was capped by an AJ Brown receiving touchdown. The Eagles are currently up 28-17 while they await the prognosis on Goedert’s arm and whether he can return to this game. Jack Stoll is the backup tight end and should see an uptick in work while Goedert is sidelined.

