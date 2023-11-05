 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Chiefs-Dolphins result means for NFL playoff picture in AFC

The Chiefs get a key tiebreaker and remain atop the conference standings.

By David Fucillo
Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a 17 yard touchdown in the second quarter during the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning in Frankfurt, barely winning a game that looked like it would be a blowout at halftime. The Chiefs jumped on top 21-0 as the Dolphins dealt with a nightmare half on offense. They had only three first downs in the first half and gave up a Chiefs defensive score heading into the locker room.

Miami bounced back in the second half, scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives and forcing a Chiefs turnover to cut the lead to 21-14. The Dolphins had two opportunities to try and and tie the game but came up short.

What it means for the Chiefs

The Chiefs improve to 7-2 and hold a three-game lead on the Chargers in the AFC West heading into the rest of the Week 9 schedule. The Chiefs move a full game up on the Jaguars and Ravens for the top seed in the AFC and have a two-game lead on the Dolphins. They now claim the tiebreaker against Miami.

What it means for the Dolphins

The Dolphins drop to 6-3 and have a half game lead on the Bills heading into the rest of the Week 9 schedule. They are in fourth place in the AFC, sitting two back of the Chiefs and a game back of the Jaguars and Ravens.

What’s next for Chiefs, Dolphins

Both teams get a bye after traveling back from Frankfurt. Things don’t get easier for the Chiefs after the bye as they host the NFC-leading Eagles on Monday Night Football. Following the bye, the Dolphins’ only have one opponent with a record over .500 for the next five weeks, facing the Jets twice.

