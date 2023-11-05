What Chiefs-Dolphins result means for NFL playoff picture in AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning in Frankfurt, barely winning a game that looked like it would be a blowout at halftime. The Chiefs jumped on top 21-0 as the Dolphins dealt with a nightmare half on offense. They had only three first downs in the first half and gave up a Chiefs defensive score heading into the locker room.

Miami bounced back in the second half, scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives and forcing a Chiefs turnover to cut the lead to 21-14. The Dolphins had two opportunities to try and and tie the game but came up short.

What it means for the Chiefs

The Chiefs improve to 7-2 and hold a three-game lead on the Chargers in the AFC West heading into the rest of the Week 9 schedule. The Chiefs move a full game up on the Jaguars and Ravens for the top seed in the AFC and have a two-game lead on the Dolphins. They now claim the tiebreaker against Miami.

What it means for the Dolphins

The Dolphins drop to 6-3 and have a half game lead on the Bills heading into the rest of the Week 9 schedule. They are in fourth place in the AFC, sitting two back of the Chiefs and a game back of the Jaguars and Ravens.

What’s next for Chiefs, Dolphins

Both teams get a bye after traveling back from Frankfurt. Things don’t get easier for the Chiefs after the bye as they host the NFC-leading Eagles on Monday Night Football. Following the bye, the Dolphins’ only have one opponent with a record over .500 for the next five weeks, facing the Jets twice.