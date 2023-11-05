Pick on the Spread for Georgia-Oregon on November 6

The Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs tip off their season in Las Vegas for the Hall of Fame Series on Monday.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks (-4.5, 141)

Monday’s matchup features Kario Oquendo suiting up for Oregon after last season he was Georgia’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.7 points per game as Georgia has to replace all three of their top scorers from last season.

Oquendo Joins an Oregon squad that was 19th in the country in rebound rate and return each of last season’s top two leaders in rebounds per game, including top scorer N’Faly Dante.

Dante logged 13.4, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game and while he plays the role of a traditional back to the basket big man, will get help from 6-foot-9 five-star freshman Kwame Evans Jr., who was rated by 247 Sports as the No. 18 freshman recruit in the 2023 class.

Georgia was 175th in the nation last season in rebound rate and will turn to South Florida transfer Russel Tchewa to help a team that returns just one play, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, that averaged more than 3.3 rebounds per game.

In games played away from home last season, Georgia allowed opponents to shoot 55.8% from 2-point range, which ranked 339th in the country and were 323rd in points allowed on a per possession basis away from home last season.

With Oregon returning three of their four players that averaged more than nine points per game last season and in defense allowing the 16th in the country in free throw attempts per field goal attempt, the Ducks will open the season with a win in Las Vegas.

The Play: Oregon -4.5