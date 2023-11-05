College Football Hot Seat Week 10: Dave Aranda, Tony Elliott feeling the heat

We are deep into the 2023 college football season, and most of the coaches on this list won’t have an opportunity to turn things around this year. Here’s a look at the coaches on the hot seat as the season starts to wind down.

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Aranda had a 12-win season early in his tenure, so he might be saved despite some struggles lately. The Bears simply haven’t been competitive, and are now set to move into a much stronger Big 12. We’ll see how long Aranda gets to stick around for the new era at Baylor.

Tony Elliott, Virginia

There are some extenuating circumstances at Virginia for Elliott, but the results just aren’t there. The Cavaliers don’t have high expectations, so there is a chance Elliott gets more leeway than other college coaches. The results have not been good, and ultimately that’s all that matters.

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

The Hokies got smoked by Louisville Saturday, the latest sign Pry might not have any idea when it comes to bringing this program back to prominence. Virginia Tech has yet to log a signature win and even though it is Year 1, Pry is on the hot seat.

Honorable mentions