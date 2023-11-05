Packers WR Christian Watson in concussion protocol after Week 9 vs. Rams, also dealing with chest, back injuries

Postgame update: Watson won’t comment on his injuries since he’s in concussion protocol but this report suggests he’ll be able to play through the issues as long as he clears the protocol in time for Week 10.

Watson isn’t speaking to reporters since he’s still in concussion protocol, but he came jogging in the locker room and was in good spirits. Told one teammate he was good. https://t.co/RkIabTswNv — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 5, 2023

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson went to the locker room late in the team’s Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Rams with chest and back injuries. Watson suffered the injuries on a huge catch he made to set up Green Bay’s touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. He initially jogged off the field with no issues but eventually went back to the locker room. He is officially considered questionable to return, but is unlikely to come back given the time and score in the contest. Watson is also being evaluated for a concussion.

WR Christian Watson taken to locker room with chest injury, back injury and to be evaluated for a concussion — Pete Dougherty (@PeteDougherty) November 5, 2023

It’s been a rough season for Watson, who only had one catch in Week 9 for 37 yards. It was a brilliant contested grab and did set up Luke Musgrave’s touchdown, but the Packers have not been able to create explosive plays with Watson like they hoped to do. The second-year receiver has been dealing with a lot of injuries this year, battling hamstring and back issues early in the season.

If Watson is sidelined, look for Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs to see more targets. Those two have arguably already seen more volume than Watson so far this season.