Vikings fear RB Cam Akers tore Achilles in Week 9 vs. Falcons

Update: The Vikings fear that Akers tore his ACL in the Week 9 win. Akers has torn his Achilles before, and the injury comes a week after Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles that injured his season.

Vikings “believe” Cam Akers has an Achilles injury, per Kevin O’Connell. Would be his second. Tough one. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 5, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL season. The injury bug is striking for Minnesota. Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury last week, and his backup Jaren Hall was ruled out with a concussion earlier in the game. This forced backup running back Cam Akers into the emergency quarterback role, but now he has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Cam Akers is out with an ankle injury — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 5, 2023

Before getting hurt, Akers had 25 yards on eight carries and added 13 additional yards on three receptions. With his being ruled out, Minnesota will likely turn to Alexander Mattison to hold down the backfield. He will be backed up by Ty Chandler as the Vikings look to notch an improbable win over the Atlanta Falcons.

