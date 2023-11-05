Vikings WR KJ Osborn carted off the field in Week 9 vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn suffered a head injury in the second quarter of today’s Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The wideout took a nasty hit on a third down reception and had to be carted off the field. There is no official word on his status, but he will be presumably be out for the rest of this contest.

The hit Osborn took was nasty, but he was responsive, sitting up, and talking as he was being carted off the field. This has been a tough seven days on the injury front for the Vikings as the team lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to an Achilles tear last Sunday. And then in the first quarter of today’s game, rookie backup Jaren Hall was taken out with a concussion, forcing the recently acquired Joshua Dobbs into action.

As for Osborn, he caught two targets for 17 yards prior before leaving the game.