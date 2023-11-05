Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Devin Singletary has been the 1B in the Houston Texans’ backfield committee, behind Dameon Pierce. But with Pierce ruled out this week, Singletary has a chance to be the main man in this backfield, giving him some real fantasy football upside.

The downside here is that he’s facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that’s been tough against the run.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Devin Singletary

Singletary had about 40 percent of the workload last week, carrying the ball 10 times for 30 yards against the Panthers, adding another 13 yards on two catches. The game before that he had 12 carries for 58 yards.

One thing to watch this week is how much work Mike Boone gets. He’s not had much work so far, but the team could use him in the backfield mix this week, though it’s unlikely to be the 60-40 split they’ve had for Pierce and Singletary.

For fantasy purposes, Singletary should benefit from volume, but the Bucs defense is going to seriously limit his upside. Tampa Bay has allowed the third fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, and they haven’t given up a rushing touchdown to one all season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Singletary catching a couple more passes this week. Tampa’s tough to run against, but they have allowed an 81 percent catch rate to opposing running backs.

He’s a worthy starter in PPR leagues this week, but with less value in smaller leagues.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

This is probably the best game to have Singletary in your starting lineup, though I’d temper expectations. His value in standard formats is strictly tied to volume here. He’s a low-end RB2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Devin Singletary

I like Alexander Mattison of the Vikings and Darrell Henderson of the Rams a little better than Singletary this week.