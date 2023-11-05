Opening odds for Broncos vs. Bills in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills close out Week 10 with a Monday Night Football matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. The Broncos come into the game off a bye while the Bills have a slightly shorter week, closing out Week 9 on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ABC.

2023 NFL odds: Broncos vs. Bills Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Bills -7.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -395, Broncos +310

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Bills -8.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -455, Broncos +350

May 12

Point spread: Bills -6

Moneyline: Bills -245, Broncos +205

The Broncos (3-5) have quietly found some life and come out of their bye looking to build on that momentum. After losing five of their first six games, Denver edged out the Packers 19-17 and then won 24-9 with shocking ease over the Chiefs. The Broncos are in last place in the division, but they’re playing some solid football.

The Bills (5-3) have a chance to move into a tie for first place this week when they travel to face the Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Regardless, they’ve been inconsistent in recent weeks, splitting their last four games with losses at the Patriots and in London against the Jaguars.

The Broncos defense has played much better over the last three games, and Denver will have an extra week to prepare for this matchup. Meanwhile, the Bills have been up-and-down all season, and even some of their most recent wins (24-18 vs. TB, 14-9 vs. NYG) haven’t been very convincing. Look for the Broncos to keep this one close at the very least.

Pick: Broncos +7