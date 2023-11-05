Opening odds for Jets vs. Raiders in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in a Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium, and the game will air on NBC. Las Vegas will look to carry the positive momentum from last week into a much more daunting showdown with the Jets’ vaunted defense.

2023 NFL odds: Jets vs. Raiders Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Jets -2.5

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Jets -142, Raiders +120

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Jets -2.5

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Jets -135, Raiders +114

May 12

Point spread: Jets -2.5

Moneyline: Jets -130, Raiders +110

The Jets are fresh off a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and welcome a second-straight showdown with an AFC West foe in Week 10. New York has proven to be reliable on the road, sporting a 2-1 record straight up against their opponents. A major factor has been their elite defense, which is allowing just 18.4 PPG to their opponents (8th).

Despite a week of monumental organizational turnover, the Raiders relished in the new energy to pick up a much-needed with against the New York Giants last week. After having not scored more than 20 points offensively in a game this season, the Raiders managed the feat in the first half alone versus the Giants.

The Silver and Black are still averaging just 15.8 PPG this season (30th), and they’ll need another major turnaround offensively against one of the league’s elite defenses in the Jets.

Heading into Week 9, the Jets were 4-2-1 against the spread while the Raiders were 4-5 respectively. The Raiders are much more confident 3-1 versus the spread at home, while New York is just 1-1-1 away from MetLife Stadium. While New York’s defense may ultimately help the Jets toward victory, it’s hard to ignore how Las Vegas plays inspired at home. Look for their suddenly rejuvenated offense to at least make a game of this primetime showdown.

Pick: Raiders +2.5