Opening odds for Commanders vs. Seahawks in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders (4-5) will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) in an NFC showdown on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL odds: Commanders vs. Seahawks Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Seahawks -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -245, Commanders +200

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Seahawks -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -265, Commanders +215

May 12

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Commanders +150

The Commanders are coming off a 20-17 victory over the struggling Patriots. While Washington traded away their two starting edge rushers, they were still able to hold Mac Jones and the Pats to just 17 points, despite Rhamondre Stevenson’s big game.

Sam Howell had a backbreaking red-zone interception, but he also played decent against a complex New England defense — including a beautiful touchdown pass to resurgent second-year receiver Jahan Dotson. They’ll have a much tougher test with the Seahawks in Week 10.

The Seahawks are looking to rebound off a drubbing from the Baltimore Ravens, who ran all over Seattle’s previously strong defense. Geno Smith also had a tough time against Baltimore’s stifling secondary.

Things should open up offensively for them against a rebuilding Commanders defense.

The Seahawks should win this game, but the Commanders’ offense just screams back-door cover. The over is also a strong play here.

Pick: Commanders +6