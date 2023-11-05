Opening odds for Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this NFC East matchup and provide our initial lean against the spread.

2023 NFL odds: Giants vs. Cowboys Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Cowboys -13

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Cowboys -650, Giants +470

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -455, Giants +350

May 12

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -205, Giants +175

The Giants continue to struggle, as they most recently got blown out 30-6 at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, marking their sixth loss in the last seven games. Injuries have been a problem, as QB Daniel Jones suffered a knee injury and backup QB Tyrod Taylor was placed on injured reserve. That leaves New York with third-string QB Tommy DeVito, who has struggled in limited action.

The Cowboys fell to 5-3 after their most recent loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. That, along with a loss at the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the season, has Cowboys’ fans worried that their team can’t come through against top competition. Luckily, that won’t be an issue in the coming weeks, as Dallas is scheduled to face the Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders in its next three games.

It feels like you have to take the Cowboys against the spread or nothing in this game. The Giants are in rough shape, and they are really struggling to put points on the board. This could be a bounce-back spot for the Cowboys, who dominated the Giants 40-0 earlier in the season.

Pick: Cowboys -13