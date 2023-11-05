Opening odds for Falcons vs. Cardinals in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds for the tilt.

2023 NFL odds: Falcons vs. Cardinals Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Falcons -2.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -130, Cardinals +110

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Falcons -115, Cardinals -105

May 12

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Cardinals +100

The Falcons, in Taylor Heinicke’s first start of the season, lost a shootout to Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. It was an extremely tough loss for Atlanta as they were going against a QB who was acquired earlier that week and didn’t even know the Vikes’ playbook.

Arthur Smith’s seat could be heating up as the Falcons have struggled to a 4-5 record, benched their starting QB, and have not used Bijan Robinson like most teams would use a top-10 pick. On the bright side, the Falcons get to play arguably the worst team in the NFL in Week 10.

The Cardinals looked downright awful in rookie Clayton Tune’s first start of the season, which might have been by design. Arizona will have a decision to make this week on if they will activate — and start — Kyler Murray, who is healthy after tearing his ACL last season.

If Kyler Murray is back then taking the Cardinals as home dogs makes a lot of sense. As of now, let’s just stick with the under.

Pick: Under 42