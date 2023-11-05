Opening odds for Lions vs. Chargers in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers face off in a Week 10 Sunday afternoon inter-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Lions come into the game off a bye while the Chargers will have to turn around on a short week as they’re playing the Jets on Monday Night Football to close Week 9.

2023 NFL odds: Lions vs. Chargers Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Lions -112, Chargers

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Chargers -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -118, Lions -102

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Lions +115

The Lions are 6-2 and in first place in the NFC North coming out of their bye. They beat the Raiders prior to the bye after losing badly to the Ravens. The big question this week for Detroit is whether or not running back David Montgomery will return to action from a rib injury that has cost him two straight games.

The Chargers are 3-4 and sitting in second place in the AFC West, three games back of the Chiefs. LA faces the Jets on Monday Night Football and is looking to build on a 30-13 win over the Bears the week before. They’re unlikely to catch the Chiefs in the division, but they are firmly in the hunt for a wild card berth.

The Lions might be on the road, but it could still be a home game due to the Chargers’ lack of home support. Detroit is the better team, they should be able to win and cover.

Pick: Lions -1