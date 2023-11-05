Opening odds for Titans vs. Buccaneers in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans (3-5) will travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) in a Week 10 showdown on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL odds: Titans vs. Buccaneers Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Bucs -1.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Bucs -125, Titans +105

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Bucs -1

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Bucs -120, Titans +100

May 12

Point spread: Titans -1

Moneyline: Titans -115, Bucs -105

The Titans have found new life thanks to the emergence of rookie second-round pick Will Levis. However, he won’t solve all of Tennessee’s problems. His strong play has allowed for Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins to remain viable in fantasy football, though.

They have a winnable game against the Bucs in Week 10, too.

The Bucs are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans. They were sliced up by rookie phenom C.J. Stroud, who broke the rookie passing yardage record in the team’s victory over Tampa Bay in Week 9. Could this be the second week in a row that a rookie dices them up?

The Bucs should make things a little more complicated for Levis, who will make his second start, but he should be able to cover the 1.5 points. Take the Titans.

Pick: Titans +1.5